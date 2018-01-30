Employee Steals More Than 50K From Rockland Employer, Police Say

Police detectives, with assistance from the Rockland County District Attorney's Office, arrested a 59-year-old man for stealing more than $50,000 from his employer, the Dynarex Corporation.

Richard F. Farrah of Bethel, Connecticut was arrested Jan. 25 on charges that as an international sales associate he falsified sales order in order to have the money come to him, instead of Dynarex, said the Orangetown Police.

Investigators said Farrah would remove products that had not been paid for, then when he received the products he would use the money for his own personal use, police said.

Farrah was charged with grand larceny and is being held on $25,000 bail at the Rockland County Jail.

The investigation is still underway and police expect additional charges.

