Exxon Gas Station Armed Robbery Tops Haverstraw Police Calls

A police investigation in Haverstraw led to the apprehension of a man who allegedly robbed an Exxon gas station with a firearm.

The armed robbery took place at approximately 6 a.m. at the Exxon gas station on Route 9W in Haverstraw, when the suspect - later identified as Stony Point resident David Molina, 30 - wielded a weapon and robbed the location.

The investigation led to the arrest of Molina, who is charged with first-degree robbery and criminal use of a firearm. He is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Other items on the Haverstraw Police Department from Jan. 1 through Feb. 12 include:

Two men are facing attempted murder charges dating back to a stabbing incident on Jan. 22.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, an investigation was launched into a bail bondsman scam. According to police, a local family was made to believe that a relative was arrested and being held on bail. The suspect, 33-year-old Newburgh resident James Little, made arrangements to meet with his potential victim while posing as a bail bondsman. Further investigation led to his arrest on a third-degree grand larceny charge.

On Monday, police were made aware of a local man going door-to-door soliciting money from residents. An investigation into the reports led to the arrest of Haverstraw resident David Figueroa, 33, who was charged with criminal possession of stolen property.

