Florida Drops Extradition Of Stony Point Man For Probation Violation

This story has been updated.

Stony Point Police report that a man being held at the Rockland County Jail for being a fugitive from justice out of Florida has been released after Florida officials declined to extradite him to face charges.

Christopher Owens, 47, was arrested around 121:10 a.m., Friday, after police responded to a domestic violence call at a Stony Point home, said Lt. Daniel Hylas.

When police responded, a female relative accused Owens on two occasions of preventing her from calling 911 to request police for a domestic argument and in the process broke the cordless phone, police said.

He was arrested under domestic violence statute and processed and released on his own recognizance, Hylas said.

After processing him at the station, his fingerprints revealed he was wanted in the state of Florida for violating his probation on a marijuana charge, Hylas added.

He was taken into custody a second time at 7 a.m., Saturday and is being held at the Rockland County Jail. On Tuesday, Florida officials notified Rockland County that they no planned to extradite Owens, police said.

