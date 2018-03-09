Former Rockland Man Charged With Making Terroristic Threat

A man on parole was arrested for making terroristic threats toward the Rockland County Clerk's office, according to Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco.

Kim Vasquez, 37, of Austin, Texas, was nabbed Friday, March 9, in Congers after a warrant was put out for his arrest for making the threats through the clerk's website, said Det. Lt. Ted Brovarski.

At the time Vasquez was making the threats he was on parole in New York, with his supervision being monitored by the state of Texas due to his relocating to Austin, said Brovarski.

An investigation into the threats revealed that not only did he make the threats, but he has also absconded from parole in Texas, he added.

Vasquez was charged with making a terroristic threat, violation of parole, and aggravated harassment. He is being held without bail at the Rockland County Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, March 13.

