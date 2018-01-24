Four Men On The Run In Central Nyack Shooting

Clarkstown Police are on the hunt for four men involved in the shooting of a 29-year-old man who was wounded in the leg in Central Nyack.

The shooting took place around 6:55 p.m. Thursday at 52 Mountainview Ave., said Clarkstown Police Spokesman Peter Walker.

The victim, who was believed to have been targeted over a prior dispute, was alert and taken to Nyack Hospital. He was in stable condition Friday morning, Walker said.

Following the shooting, four men fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, and no description of the men was available, Walker said.

Police said on their Facebook page they don't believe there is any threat to the public.

The department is asking anyone that was in the area at the time of the shooting, to contact them at 845-639-5840 or by sending an anonymous tip to TIP411.

Resident can access Tip411 by clicking on Submit A Tip button on the Clarkstown Police Facebook page.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.