Garnerville Driver Behind Wheel Of Truck That Struck, Killed NJ Actor

A 34-year-old Garnerville driver was behind the wheel of a box truck that ran over and killed a local New Jersey actor after he tripped and fell in a northwest Bergen County parking lot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Thomas Morrissey, a 56-year-old father of three and grandfather of one, was walking through the lot when he tripped, fell and was run over by a 2016 Chevy box truck, police said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No charges were filed nor summonses issued, police said.

An investigation was continuing.

Morrissey was in dozens of productions at the Barn Theater in Montville -- mostly acting but also working on the various crews.

SEE: barntheatre.org/thomasmorrissey

******

"Very sorry to hear about the unexpected passing of Tom Morrissey of the Barn Theatre last night. I never had the good fortune of doing a show with him (We were both cast in 12 Angry Men together, him as Juror #8, the Henry Fonda part, but he dropped out of the show very early on), but I was always happy to see him and chat with him for a few minutes. He was a tremendously talented guy, always in good spirits, and beloved by the NJ theatre community. My deepest condolences to all of family and friends who are hurting today.

"The last time I saw Tom was appropriately enough, at the Barn this past November, when I was dropping off a caricature I did as a closing night gift for the show’s director. Tom was outside having a smoke and greeted me with the usual “Mr. Trumbull.” We had an enjoyable chat for a few minutes, as we always did whenever we ran into each other.

"Even though there were a ton of great performances I could remember him by, that image of him standing outside the back lobby door, serenely smoking a cigarette, illuminated by a spotlight, is how I’m going to remember him. I’d like to think he’s still there in spirit."

~ John Trumbull (comedian/cartoonist from Parsippany, NJ)

