Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Schools Announce Delayed Openings, Closures For Thursday
police & fire

Garnerville Driver Behind Wheel Of Truck That Struck, Killed NJ Man

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The fatal incident occurred in a Spruce Street parking lot in Oakland, authorities said.
The fatal incident occurred in a Spruce Street parking lot in Oakland, authorities said. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 34-year-old Garnerville driver was behind the wheel of a box truck that ran over and killed a man after he tripped and fell in a northwest Bergen County parking lot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim was walking through a parking lot in Oakland, N.J., when he tripped, fell and was run over by the 2016 Chevy box truck just after 4 p.m., Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed, nor summonses issued, Eldridge said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.