Garnerville Driver Behind Wheel Of Truck That Struck, Killed NJ Man

A 34-year-old Garnerville driver was behind the wheel of a box truck that ran over and killed a man after he tripped and fell in a northwest Bergen County parking lot Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The 56-year-old victim was walking through a parking lot in Oakland, N.J., when he tripped, fell and was run over by the 2016 Chevy box truck just after 4 p.m., Oakland Police Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

No charges were immediately filed, nor summonses issued, Eldridge said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.