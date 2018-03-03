Hackensack Middle Schooler Sent Home After Bringing In BB Guns

HACKENSACK, N.J. -- A Hackensack Middle School student who brought two BB guns in with him on Monday was sent home, authorities said.

A source with knowledge of the situation said it was the second time it had recently happened at the Union Street school, which has roughly 1,500 students in grades 5-8.

The situation was handled without incident, Acting Schools Supt. Rosemary Marks said in a letter to parents ( see photo above ). Hackensack police responded to the school and were investigating, she wrote.

"Please continue to talk to your children about any posts of information they may come in contact with that may be troublesome or make them feel uncomfortable, and report it to school administration or the police immediately," Marks wrote.

"We need everyone to know that when you 'see something' or 'hear something' that may be of concern, we need you to 'say' something," she added.

