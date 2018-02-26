Haverstraw Man Nabbed Illegally Dumping Black Top On Airmont Property

A Rockland County man is facing criminal charges and thousands of dollars in fines after illegally dumping blacktop in a vacant lot on Route 59 in Airmont.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the vacant lot shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, where there was a report of a man illegally dumping refuse in the area.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old man from Haverstraw - whose name was not available - who was operating a 2010 Kenworth Dump Truck and dumping black top onto the property without permission from the property owner.

The dump truck driver was arrested at the scene for violating the Village of Airmont’s local law against dumping and he was released on his own recognizance. The man is due back in the Village of Airmont Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.