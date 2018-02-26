Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Haverstraw Man Nabbed Illegally Dumping Black Top On Airmont Property

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A 40-year-old man from Haverstraw was busted dumping black top by Ramapo police in Airmont.
A 40-year-old man from Haverstraw was busted dumping black top by Ramapo police in Airmont. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A Rockland County man is facing criminal charges and thousands of dollars in fines after illegally dumping blacktop in a vacant lot on Route 59 in Airmont.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to the vacant lot shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 26, where there was a report of a man illegally dumping refuse in the area.

Officials said that upon arrival, officers observed a 40-year-old man from Haverstraw - whose name was not available - who was operating a 2010 Kenworth Dump Truck and dumping black top onto the property without permission from the property owner.

The dump truck driver was arrested at the scene for violating the Village of Airmont’s local law against dumping and he was released on his own recognizance. The man is due back in the Village of Airmont Justice Court later this year to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.