Haverstraw Police Department Adds Four New Officers

Zak Failla
Back row: Councilman Gould, Councilman Cancel, Councilman Soto & Councilman Gamboli. Front row: Lt. Lund, Lt. Kaye, P.O. Ruben Berrios, P.O. Joshua Anderson, P.O. Joseph Privitera, P.O. Daniel Anfang, Supervisor Phillips, Chief Murphy & Lt. Gould
Back row: Councilman Gould, Councilman Cancel, Councilman Soto & Councilman Gamboli. Front row: Lt. Lund, Lt. Kaye, P.O. Ruben Berrios, P.O. Joshua Anderson, P.O. Joseph Privitera, P.O. Daniel Anfang, Supervisor Phillips, Chief Murphy & Lt. Gould Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
Lt. John Gould, Lt. Ian Kaye, P.O. Ruben Berrios, P.O. Joshua Anderson, P.O. Joseph Privitera, P.O. Daniel Anfang, Chief Peter Murphy & Lt. Martin Lund
Lt. John Gould, Lt. Ian Kaye, P.O. Ruben Berrios, P.O. Joshua Anderson, P.O. Joseph Privitera, P.O. Daniel Anfang, Chief Peter Murphy & Lt. Martin Lund Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
P.O. Joseph Privitera taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura.
P.O. Joseph Privitera taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
P.O. Daniel Anfang taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura.
P.O. Daniel Anfang taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
P.O. Ruben Berrios taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura
P.O. Ruben Berrios taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department
P.O. Joshua Anderson taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura.
P.O. Joshua Anderson taking the oath of office with Town Clerk Raquel Ventura. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department

The Haverstraw Police Department added to its ranks with several new recruits.

The Haverstraw Police Department welcomed four new police officers to their ranks this week, at a ceremony hosted by town officials.

Police Chief Peter Murphy, Town Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Haverstraw Town board presided over the ceremony, with the oath of office administered by Town Clerk Raquel Ventura in front of the new officers’ friends, families and well-wishers.

With their training complete, Police Officers Ruben Berrios, Joshua Anderson, Joseph Privitera and Daniel Anfang will join the regular police patrol later this year.

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

