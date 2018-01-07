Haverstraw Police Department Adds Four New Officers

The Haverstraw Police Department added to its ranks with several new recruits.

The Haverstraw Police Department welcomed four new police officers to their ranks this week, at a ceremony hosted by town officials.

Police Chief Peter Murphy, Town Supervisor Howard Phillips and the Haverstraw Town board presided over the ceremony, with the oath of office administered by Town Clerk Raquel Ventura in front of the new officers’ friends, families and well-wishers.

With their training complete, Police Officers Ruben Berrios, Joshua Anderson, Joseph Privitera and Daniel Anfang will join the regular police patrol later this year.

