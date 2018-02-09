Haverstraw Police Investigation Leads To Attempted Murder Charges For Duo

A pair of Spring Valley men are facing attempted murder charges after being involved in a violent stabbing incident in Haverstraw, police said.

Detectives from the Haverstraw Police Department launched an investigation into the stabbing, which took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 on West Street in Haverstraw.

Police said that a man was stabbed multiple times by Daniel Salto, 21, and John Salto, 23, causing him “serious physical injury.” The investigation led to the arrests of the two men, which was announced on Monday.

Both Saltos have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.