Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: New City Bank Robbery Suspects ID'd
police & fire

Haverstraw Police Investigation Leads To Attempted Murder Charges For Duo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Haverstraw Police Department.
Haverstraw Police Department. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department

A pair of Spring Valley men are facing attempted murder charges after being involved in a violent stabbing incident in Haverstraw, police said.

Detectives from the Haverstraw Police Department launched an investigation into the stabbing, which took place shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 22 on West Street in Haverstraw.

Police said that a man was stabbed multiple times by Daniel Salto, 21, and John Salto, 23, causing him “serious physical injury.” The investigation led to the arrests of the two men, which was announced on Monday.

Both Saltos have been charged with second-degree attempted murder and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.