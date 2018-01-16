House Fire Takes Four Hours To Contain In Rockland

A fully engulfed overnight fire at a Sparkill home took four hours to contain.

The blaze broke out around 4 a.m. Friday at 14 Robert Hagan Court, Orangetown Police said.

The Sparkill/Palisades Fire Department quickly joined Orangetown PD at the scene and began fire operations. Tappan and Orangeburg Fire Departments also responded and assisted at the scene.

The fire was brought under control and the scene was cleared at approximately 8 a.m.

There has not been any word about possible injuries to either residents of the home or emergency responders.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Orangetown Police Department assisted by the Rockland County BCI/Arson Investigation.

The Orangetown fire inspector and building inspector responded to scene. Investigators were assisted by the Westchester County Police Arson K-9.

