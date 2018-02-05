Contact Us
date 2018-02-05
police & fire

Icy Roads Causing Numerous Accidents

Kathy Reakes
Ramapo Police on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Wilder Road.
Ramapo Police on the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Wilder Road. Photo Credit: Photo courtesy Yakov Laine.

Area police are reminding motorists to drive carefully as many of the roads remain icy and numerous motor vehicle crashes have been reported.

If you must drive, AAA offers the following tips:

  • Take it slow and leave plenty of room between your car and the car in front.
  • Accelerate and decelerate slowly.
  • Know your brakes.
  • Don't stop if you can avoid it.
  • Don't power up hills.
  • Don't stop going up a hill.

The best tip they offer: Stay home.

