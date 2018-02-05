Icy Roads Causing Numerous Accidents

Area police are reminding motorists to drive carefully as many of the roads remain icy and numerous motor vehicle crashes have been reported.

If you must drive, AAA offers the following tips:

Take it slow and leave plenty of room between your car and the car in front.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Know your brakes.

Don't stop if you can avoid it.

Don't power up hills.

Don't stop going up a hill.

The best tip they offer: Stay home.

