Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Orange & Rockland Warns Customers About Uptick In Scam Attempts
police & fire

ID Released For Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Henry Cadet Jr.
Henry Cadet Jr. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

The identity of a man found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon by a rower has been released.

Henry Cadet Jr., 30, had been reported missing and endangered by Orangetown Police on Dec. 1. He was last seen Nov. 25 in the Village of Nyack.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

His body was spotted around 50 yards offshore from upper Nyack Beach on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockland Sheriff's Marine Unit was called out and recovered the man's body.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Orangetown Police's Detective's Bureau at 845-359-2121.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.