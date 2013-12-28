ID Released For Body Pulled From Hudson River Near Rockland

The identity of a man found floating in the Hudson River on Wednesday afternoon by a rower has been released.

Henry Cadet Jr., 30, had been reported missing and endangered by Orangetown Police on Dec. 1. He was last seen Nov. 25 in the Village of Nyack.

The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.

His body was spotted around 50 yards offshore from upper Nyack Beach on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockland Sheriff's Marine Unit was called out and recovered the man's body.

The Rockland County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact Orangetown Police's Detective's Bureau at 845-359-2121.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

