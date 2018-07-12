Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
ID Released For Man Shot, Killed In Broad Daylight In Area

Joe Lombardi
Park Street.
Park Street. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

The identity of a man shot and killed in broad daylight Friday afternoon in Northern Westchester has been released.

The shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Friday at the 1200 block of Park Street in Peekskill, police said.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 22-year-old who had sustained a single gunshot wound. Reports have indicated that he may have been involved in an argument with another man just prior to the shooting, said Don Halmy, the Peekskill Chief of Police.

The victim, who was later identified as Khalil Lyons of the Bronx, was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

At this time the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should contact the Peekskill Police Detective Division at 914-737-8000 or email jgalusha@peekskillpolice.com. Anonymous tips may also be made at www.cityofpeekskill.com under the crime tips section.

