ID Released For Woman Killed In Route 9W Crash In Rockland

The driver of a car involved in a fatal crash Friday on Route 9W in Congers has been identified as a local woman, according to Clarkstown Police.

Helen Cifuni, 57, of Congers sustained massive injuries during the crash around 5:20 p.m. Friday in the area of 259 Route 9W, said Clarkstown Police Officer Peter Walker.

Cifuni was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash by paramedics. The Rockland County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death, Walker said.

The Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Team is also investigating the crash. At this point, there has been no determination of the cause of the accident that closed the roadway for several hours.

