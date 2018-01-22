Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Ex-Rockland Coach Sentenced After Convincing Young Boy To Perform Oral Sex
police & fire

Know Something? Rockland Launches Anonymous Web Tipline

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
tip 411 allows residents to make anonymous tips.
tip 411 allows residents to make anonymous tips. Photo Credit: tip411.com

For residents aware of a crime, or crimes taking place, but don't want to get involved, there is a new text and social media-based tip line that allows for a quick, totally anonymous connection to local police.

Rolled out on Tuesday by Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe, local police chiefs, the system -- tip411 -- allows anyone with a smartphone, tablet, standard cell phone or computer to anonymously text a tip to their local police department.

The app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office website at rocklandgov.com .

The system will enable the public to send anonymous tips about crime, drugs, bullying and suspicious activity to their local police department with officers able to respond back, creating a two-way anonymous "chat."

There are three ways to do it:

  • Send anonymous text tips: Send a text message to 847411 (tip411), then type the keyword ROCKLANDCODA , add a space, type your tip info and hit send.
  • Submit anonymous tips using the free app: Download the RocklandCo DA app for iPhone and Android to submit anonymous tips from a smartphone or tablet.
  • Use anonymous web tip from a computer: Visit the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office web page on rocklandgov.com .

"tip411 allows residents to not only submit tips but access agency alerts, our social media channels, important information and more to help fight crime from the palm of their hand with our new RocklandCo DA app," said Zugibe. "The system will be particularly useful for our most vulnerable residents, who may be reluctant to contact law enforcement."

The software was developed by CitizenObserver, a tech firm that provides web-based alerting tools to local, state and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies in over 40 states. In Westchester County, 37 of 42 police agencies are successfully using the web tip program. The Yonkers Police Department launched tip411 in 2011.

“Giving the public the ability to anonymously communicate with police will allow people to provide key information without fear of reprisal,” said Zugibe. “tip411 will also help to alleviate a lack of witness cooperation, which has hampered the investigative process in many criminal cases.”

Funding for the program comes through asset forfeiture funds.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.