Local Non-Profit Chief Busted Using Counterfeit Bills

The Executive Director of a local non-profit was busted using counterfeit $20 bills at a local drugstore in Spring Valley, according to Rockland County District Attorney Thomas P. Zugibe.

Ya’el Williams, 54, of Thiells, the Executive Director of Helping Hands for the Homeless of Rockland, was charged with Thursday with 24 counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument for using $480 of the bills on Jan. 6, 2016, to purchase a Netspend money card at a Walgreens in Spring Valley, the DA's office said.

“Passing counterfeit bills is a very serious crime as it damages our national monetary system and facilitates other crimes,” said Zugibe.

Williams is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, Feb. 13, in Rockland County Supreme Court.

He faces up to 15 years in state prison if convicted.

Helping Hands for the Homeless of Rockland is a Spring Valley-based nonprofit organization that operates Rockland County’s 75-bed shelter at Building D of the Robert L. Yeager Health Complex in Pomona.

Executive Assistant District Attorney Richard Kennison Moran is prosecuting the case.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.