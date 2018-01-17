Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Mahwah Homeowner, 71, Charged With Setting Foreclosure Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Everett Nathaniel Johnson
Everett Nathaniel Johnson Photo Credit: COURTESY: Bergen County Prosecutor
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Flames blew through the rear of the home.
Flames blew through the rear of the home. Video Credit: Daily Voice Bergen County

MAHWAH, N.J. -- A 71-year-old Mahwah man was charged with torching his foreclosed house.

Everett Nathaniel Johnson was being held in the Bergen County Jail Friday, charged with aggravated arson with the knowledge of "danger of death or bodily injury" in Thursday night's Marion Drive fire, records show.

Mahwah police officers dispatched to the house on a welfare check saw Johnson near the garage holding a can of gasoline, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

"Multiple points of fire" also were found in the 5:30 p.m. blaze, responders told Daily Voice.

The largest flames were in the garage and rear of the 2,820-square-foot single-family home just northwest of Route 202 near Oakland ( click on video above ).

Records show the house was in foreclosure, as Daily Voice reported Thursday night.

"The suspect put the lives of the firefighters in town at extra risk by using an accelerent," one responder said. "I hope the prosecutor shows no mercy."

NORCON was activated, and assistance came from Oakland, Ramsey, Wyckoff, Ringwood, Upper Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, with Hillburn and Suffern providing mutual aid for the township.

All units were back in quarters in roughly 2½ hours, the department said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.