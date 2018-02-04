Man, 28, Nabbed For DWI In Route 59 Nyack Stop

A Greenwood Lake man who refused to submit to a breathalyzer test on Route 59 during a late-night traffic stop was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Nyack.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department on patrol in Nyack stopped Kevin Emsworth, Jr., 20, shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning on Route 59 for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the subsequent stop, officers said that it was determined that Emsworth was under the influence of alcohol and he proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was arrested and at Orangetown Police Headquarters, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Emsworth was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Following arraignment, he was released to a sober third-party and is due back in Nyack Justice Court later this month to answer the charge.

