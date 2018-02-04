Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Man, 28, Nabbed For DWI In Route 59 Nyack Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Route 59 in Nyack.
Route 59 in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A Greenwood Lake man who refused to submit to a breathalyzer test on Route 59 during a late-night traffic stop was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Nyack.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department on patrol in Nyack stopped Kevin Emsworth, Jr., 20, shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday morning on Route 59 for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

During the subsequent stop, officers said that it was determined that Emsworth was under the influence of alcohol and he proceeded to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. He was arrested and at Orangetown Police Headquarters, refused to submit to a breathalyzer test.

Emsworth was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated. Following arraignment, he was released to a sober third-party and is due back in Nyack Justice Court later this month to answer the charge.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.