Man Attempting To Flee On Route 9W Strikes Cop With Car, Police Say

A Monroe man was arrested after allegedly striking a police officer with his vehicle while attempting to flee a stop, according to New Windsor Police.

Khachatur Ziroyan, 26, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Saturday after Officers Francis Pierri and Steven Bohr, pull him over on Route 9W for committing numerous traffic violations, said New Windsor Police Lt. Michael Farbent.

After stopping the vehicle they observed crack cocaine in the center console of the vehicle and asked Ziroyan to step out of the car. At this time Ziroyan put the car into drive - hitting Officer Pierri with his vehicle and then attempted to swallow the crack cocaine, he said.

Officer Bohr was able to reach in the vehicle and put the car into park and arrest the suspect, Farbent said.

Officer Pierri suffered an injury to his leg and was transported from the scene to St Luke’s Hospital by New Windsor Ambulance Corps.

Ziroyan was charged with felony assault, tampering with evidence, possession of a controlled substance, resisting, obstructing governmental administration and reckless endangerment.

He is being held at the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail.

