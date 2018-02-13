Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Man Caught In Suffern After Stalking Woman, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The Ramapo Police Department.
The Ramapo Police Department. Photo Credit: File

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department were able to track down a man who allegedly stole property from a Rockland woman and stalked her from New Jersey back to New York.

The Ramapo Police Department received an emergency call from a woman late on Thursday night reporting that she had been involved in an altercation with a man in New Jersey who had taken personal property from her. She also told police that she was currently being followed by him back in New York.

Police said that the woman provided a description of his vehicle and directed her to police headquarters. While en route, an eagle-eyed officer spotted the alleged vehicle and stopped the man, who was subsequently arrested.

The suspect - whose name was not released pending processing - was arrested in Suffern and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Officials said that investigators are now working with the Montvale Police Department in New Jersey on additional charges. No arraignment or bail information was available on Friday morning.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.