Man Caught In Suffern After Stalking Woman, Police Say

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department were able to track down a man who allegedly stole property from a Rockland woman and stalked her from New Jersey back to New York.

The Ramapo Police Department received an emergency call from a woman late on Thursday night reporting that she had been involved in an altercation with a man in New Jersey who had taken personal property from her. She also told police that she was currently being followed by him back in New York.

Police said that the woman provided a description of his vehicle and directed her to police headquarters. While en route, an eagle-eyed officer spotted the alleged vehicle and stopped the man, who was subsequently arrested.

The suspect - whose name was not released pending processing - was arrested in Suffern and charged with criminal possession of stolen property. Officials said that investigators are now working with the Montvale Police Department in New Jersey on additional charges. No arraignment or bail information was available on Friday morning.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.