Man Caught With Drugs On Transport Of Rockland Bus

A Hudson Valley man was nabbed with pot and pills on a Transport of Rockland bus, according to Orangetown Police.

Emanuel Jean Tenemille, 45, of Nanuet, was arrested around 5:30 p.m. Thursday while riding as a passenger on the bus near Artopee Way, police said.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Tenemille was transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters where he was processed and released on his own recognizance. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 1.

