police & fire

Man Charged With Punching Man, Stealing iPhone

Kathy Reakes
Jah-Quan Williams, 20
Jah-Quan Williams, 20 Photo Credit: Town of Wallkill Police

A 20-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing an iPhone from a town resident after punching him, along with several other people, according to police.

Jah-Quan Williams of Wallkill was arrested Friday, July 13, around 6:30 p.m. by Town of Wallkill Det. Christopher DiNapoli and Officer Robert Reid following an investigation that determined he was one of several people involved in the attack on May 31, police said.

Williams was charged with felony robbery and petty larceny and is being held at the Orange County Jail on $3,000 cash/$10,000 bond.

