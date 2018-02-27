Contact Us
Man Charged With Vehicular Homicide In Route 17 Crash That Kills Woman

Alekos Patentas.
Alekos Patentas. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A man allegedly impaired by drugs by drugs is facing a vehicular manslaughter charge after speeding in his BMW and driving into a tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of a passenger in the Hudson Valley, police said.

New York State Police announced the arrest of Dumont resident Alekos Patentas, 34, on Friday, who has been charged with vehicular manslaughter dating back to an incident in September 2016.

Police said that on Sept. 7, 2016, Patentas was operating a 2015 BMW M6 on Route 17 in Mamakating at a high rate of speed when he struck the tractor-trailer, resulting in the death of 36-year-old Carrie Ganley, of Baywille, N.J., who was a passenger inside his vehicle.

Further investigation determined that Patentas was impaired by drugs while operating the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said. Patentas was arraigned in the Town of Mamakating Court and remanded to the Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He is due back in court later this year to answer the charge.

