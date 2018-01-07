Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Man Nabbed For Attempted Murder In Rockland

Zak Failla
The Ramapo Police Department.
Photo Credit: File

A 33-year-old man is facing an attempted murder charge in Rockland after being tracked down by police following a lengthy investigation.

The Ramapo Police Department announced the arrest of Kleber Toaza-Guasco, who has been charged with second-degree attempted murder, dating back to an incident that took place in 2012.

Police said that there has been a warrant out in Ramapo for nearly six years, and detectives have been actively investigating the incident since it was reported. Toaza-Guasco was located by the Village of Spring Valley Police Department on Jan. 5 and turned over to investigators in Ramapo on Monday.

Following arraignment, Toaza-Guasco was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bail. He was due to appear in Ramapo Justice Court on Tuesday to answer the charge.

