police & fire

Man Nabbed For Kicking, Smashing Glass Door At Nyack Business In January

Zak Failla
Jacob Neering.
Jacob Neering. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

An Orangetown Police investigation led to the arrest of a Nyack man who allegedly walked up to a local business and kicked in its front door, shattering the glass.

Officers were dispatched to a business on Main Street in n Nyack on Jan. 16, where there was a report of a man who had walked up to the glass front door, kicked it, shattering the glass and sending shards everywhere before fleeing the scene.

The estimated cost of the damage was more than $250.

The police investigation into the incident led police to 30-year-old Jacob Neering, who was arrested this week and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief. Following arraignment, Neering was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Nyack Justice Court on March 15 to answer the charge.

