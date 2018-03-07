Man Rams Car Into Vehicle After Palisades Restaurant Dispute, Police Say

Police had to track down a suspect who allegedly slammed his car repeatedly into another man’s vehicle after being involved in an altercation at a Palisades restaurant.

The Orangetown Police Department received a report shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Friday, March 2, where there was an alleged dispute at Zapata Restaurant involving two men.

Police said that an investigation into the dispute determined that Norwood, N.J. resident John Chugranis had allegedly been involved in the incident inside the restaurant, proceeded to leave the eatery, enter his vehicle and intentionally rammed his vehicle into the vehicle of the person he had the altercation with. Chugranis then sped off.

Investigating officers were able to quickly track down Chugranis, who was arrested and charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal mischief. Following arraignment, Chugranis was released on bail. Chugranis is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on March 14 to answer the charge.

