Man Sentenced For Road Rage Death Of Baby In Rockland

A man who killed a three-month-old boy during a road rage incident in Monsey last summer has been sentenced to one-and-a-third to four years in state prison, according to the Rockland County District Attorney's Office.

Albert Gomez, 63, of Spring Valley man, ran over the child, Mayer Braun, his 38-year old mother and his two sisters, as they were walking along the westbound shoulder of Route 59 when he became angry at a taxi driver in traffic and passed on the vehicle on the passenger side, police said.

The small boy died from his injuries about two weeks later at Westchester Medical Center.

Gomez, who was driving a 1999 Toyota at the time, was not injured. He was charged with two counts of felony assault, two counts of misdemeanor assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

