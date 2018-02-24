Man Seriously Injured After Being Hit By SUV In Orange County

A man is hospitalized with a serious head injury after being hit by an SUV Sunday on Wickham Avenue in Middletown, according to the Middletown Police Department.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. when a 68-year-old driver of a 2015 Honda CRV, hit the man, a Middletown resident, just east the intersection with North Street, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Officers provided medical assistance to the man before he was transported by Mobile Life Ambulance to Orange Regional Medical Center. His injuries were considered non-life threatening and he was conscious and alert following the crash, police said.

No charges have been filed and no summonses have been issued at this time.

