Man Threatened Victim With Knife During Pearl River Dispute, Police Say

A Rockland County man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening his victim with a knife during a domestic dispute in Pearl River, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to a Pearl River home shortly before midnight on Sunday, March 10, where there was a report of a dispute involving Pearl River resident Hugh Lynch, 45.

Police said that Lynch allegedly “subjected his victim to unwanted physical contact, causing pain and discomfort.” During the dispute, he also allegedly used a knife in a threatening manner toward his victim, leading to his arrest.

Lynch was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of second-degree menacing and harassment, a violation. Following arraignment, Lynch was released on his own recognizance. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court later this month to answer the charges.

