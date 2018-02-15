Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation Nabbed In Stony Point

A Nyack man wanted on an active bench warrant for criminal impersonation in Stony Point was caught in Clarkstown, according to Stony Point Police.

Christopher Thebaud, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, after Clarkstown Police notified Stony Point they had located him, according to Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Thebaud was charged with criminal impersonation and aggravated unlicensed operation, he said.

He was released on $250 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.