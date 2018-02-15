Contact Us
Man Wanted For Criminal Impersonation Nabbed In Stony Point

Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Christopher Thebaud, 28
Christopher Thebaud, 28 Photo Credit: Stony Point Police

A Nyack man wanted on an active bench warrant for criminal impersonation in Stony Point was caught in Clarkstown, according to Stony Point Police.

Christopher Thebaud, 28, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 14, after Clarkstown Police notified Stony Point they had located him, according to Lt. Daniel Hylas.

Thebaud was charged with criminal impersonation and aggravated unlicensed operation, he said.

He was released on $250 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 20.

