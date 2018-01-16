Contact Us
police & fire

Nanuet Man Driving Wrong Way On I-87 Ramp Was Drunk, Police Say

A Nanuet man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Exit 11 on the New York State Thruway.
A Nanuet man was arrested after driving the wrong way on Exit 11 on the New York State Thruway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man was busted driving with a blood-alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit after being spotted by a police officer going the wrong way on a New York Thruway exit ramp in Rockland County.

An Orangetown Police Department officer on patrol shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning arrested Nanuet resident Michael Gordon, 61, after he was spotted driving his car with no headlights while going the wrong way up the one-way Exit 11 ramp off I-87 in Nyack.

Police said that after stopping Gordon, it was determined that he was operating his Ford while in an intoxicated condition. He was subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent, a misdemeanor, after failing a breathalyzer test at Orangetown Police Headquarters.

Gordon was released on bail following arraignment and is due back in Nyack Justice Court next month to answer the charge.

