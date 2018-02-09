New City Bank Robbery Suspects ID'd

Three men arrested Friday for robbing the New City Key Bank branch have been identified by the FBI and the Clarkstown Police Department.

Jason Parris, 34, of Nyack, Demetrice Young, 27, of Spring Valley, and Iyibia Brown, 24, of Monsey, were apprehended by police just hours following the brazen robbery where several employees were threatened with a handgun, police said.

The robbery took place around 2:20 p.m. Friday, at the Key Bank, 270 S. Little Tor Road, when two men dressed all in black with their faces covered and waving a handgun, walked into the bank, said Clarkstown Police.

All three were charged with robbery, and two were also charged with brandishing a firearm during a robbery in White Plains federal court, officials said.

“This case is the perfect example of great police work," said FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William F. Sweeney Jr. "The alleged robbers put customers’ and employees’ lives in danger by flashing a gun, and vaulting the counter during the robbery, but they didn’t get far. The FBI Westchester Safe Streets Gang Task Force wants to thank our law enforcement partners at the Clarkstown Police Department and the fast action they took to get armed criminals off the streets.”

According to officials, Parris and Young entered the bank in masks and, using a firearm, threatened numerous bank employees, before fleeing on foot with the cash. The duo then met up with Brown who them away from the scene of the robbery, police said.

Clarkstown Police Chief Raymond McCullagh said: “This arrest was a direct result of the entire law enforcement community working together to ensure the public's safety and to bring these suspects to justice."

If found guilty, they all face more than 40 years in prison.

