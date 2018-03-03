Nine People Busted For DWI In Rockland

New York State Police arrested numerous people over the weekend in DWI incidents in Orange, Dutchess and Rockland counties.

Orange County:

Walter Post, 22, of Wallkill, was charged with DWI on Friday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Route 208 in the Village of Walden.

Edward Bordas, 30, of Newburgh, was charged with DWI following a stop on Route 52 Friday in the town of Newburgh. An Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was he subsequently arrested.

Brianni Johnson, 24, of Walden was arrested for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Boardway in the city of Newburgh.

Sean Watson, 29, of Florida was charged with DWI after being stopped Sunday on Maple Avenue in the village of Warwick.

Dutchess County:

Stephen Rehberger, 34, of Pawling was busted for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Washington Avenue in the city of Kingston for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

Ahuva Katzin, 24, of Spring Valley, was arrested for DWAI Drugs after she was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday on South Little Tor Road in the town of Clarkstown.

Brian Dunne, 41, of Pearl River, was busted for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Deyo Place in the city of Newburgh.

Jamie Smellegar, 42, of New City, was arrested for DWI after being stopped Sunday on Route 9 in the village of Haverstraw.

Jade Bell, 34, of Middletown, was arrested for DWI after being stopped Sunday on Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.

Krishna Zamora, 39, of Tobyhanna, Pa., was arrested for DWI after being stopped on Route 302 Sunday for a traffic violation.

Victor Rodriguez, 47, of Middletown, was arrested for DWI Sunday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Sprague Avenue in the city of Middletown.

Maureen Revene, 40, of Claverack, was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on Route 23 in the village of Catskill.

Tamra Johnson, 58, of Poughkeepsie, was busted for DWI on Monday following a traffic stop on Liberty Street in the city of Newburgh.

