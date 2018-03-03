Nine People Busted For DWI In Rockland

New York State Police arrested numerous people over the weekend in DWI incidents in Orange, Dutchess and Rockland counties.
Orange County:
- Walter Post, 22, of Wallkill, was charged with DWI on Friday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Route 208 in the Village of Walden.
- Edward Bordas, 30, of Newburgh, was charged with DWI following a stop on Route 52 Friday in the town of Newburgh. An Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was he subsequently arrested.
- Brianni Johnson, 24, of Walden was arrested for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Boardway in the city of Newburgh.
- Sean Watson, 29, of Florida was charged with DWI after being stopped Sunday on Maple Avenue in the village of Warwick.
Dutchess County:
- Stephen Rehberger, 34, of Pawling was busted for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Washington Avenue in the city of Kingston for a vehicle and traffic law violation.
- Ahuva Katzin, 24, of Spring Valley, was arrested for DWAI Drugs after she was stopped for a traffic violation Saturday on South Little Tor Road in the town of Clarkstown.
- Brian Dunne, 41, of Pearl River, was busted for DWI after being stopped Saturday on Deyo Place in the city of Newburgh.
- Jamie Smellegar, 42, of New City, was arrested for DWI after being stopped Sunday on Route 9 in the village of Haverstraw.
- Jade Bell, 34, of Middletown, was arrested for DWI after being stopped Sunday on Route 9W in the town of Newburgh.
- Krishna Zamora, 39, of Tobyhanna, Pa., was arrested for DWI after being stopped on Route 302 Sunday for a traffic violation.
- Victor Rodriguez, 47, of Middletown, was arrested for DWI Sunday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Sprague Avenue in the city of Middletown.
- Maureen Revene, 40, of Claverack, was arrested for DWI following a traffic stop on Route 23 in the village of Catskill.
- Tamra Johnson, 58, of Poughkeepsie, was busted for DWI on Monday following a traffic stop on Liberty Street in the city of Newburgh.
