Nyack Man Caught With Cocaine After Police Break Up Rowdy Group

A Nyack man was busted with cocaine after resisting arrest when Orangetown Police attempted to disperse a large disorderly group, Orangetown Police said.

Orangetown police responded around 4:30 a.m. Sunday to the report of a large disorderly group gathering in the street in Nyack, said Sgt. Joseph Sullivan.

When officers arrived and began investigating, they found that Carlos Rodriguez Veras, 22, was in possession of several plastic bags of cocaine and tried to resist when officers attempted to arrest him, Sullivan said.

Following his arrest, Veras was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrested. He is being held at the Rockland County Jail without bail.

