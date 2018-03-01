Off-Roading Teen's SUV Pulled From Ramapo River in Suffern During Storm

An off-roading driver and his passenger got out safely after surging waters pulled their Jeep into the Ramapo River in Suffern during Friday's storm.

The Hawthorne, N.J. teen said he and a friend were driving off-road near the Hillburn border when the vehicle entered the river around 11 p.m., Suffern police said.

Police found the vehicle in heavy rapids and several feet of water, they said.

It was towed out of the river, "which you can imagine was no easy task with last nights weather conditions," Suffern police said.

New York Environmental Police issued summonses to the driver.

Hillburn firefighters assisted. A Mahwah dive team was requested and then cancelled after the pair were found.

