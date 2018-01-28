Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
police & fire

Orangetown Police Bust Driver With BAC Nearly Triple The Legal Limit

Zak Failla
Orangetown Police Department.
Orangetown Police Department. Photo Credit: File

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A New Jersey man driving with a blood alcohol content nearly triple the legal limit was arrested in Rockland County after rear-ending a driver waiting to make a turn on Route 303.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to Route 303, at the intersection of Stevens Way, where there were reports of a crash shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

During their investigation, it was determined that Old Tappan, N.J. resident Eric Phenix, 28, was operating his 2016 Dodge Challenger while intoxicated when he rear-ended another car on Route 303 that was looking to make a left-hand turn.

No injuries were reported.

Phenix was taken to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he submitted to and failed a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently arrested on a misdemeanor charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content greater than .18 percent. He was released on bail to a sober third-party and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court next month to answer the charge.

