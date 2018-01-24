Orangetown Police Bust Marijuana Smoker Behind Nyack Building

A Rockland County man is facing a drug charge after being caught smoking marijuana in his car outside a Nyack building.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department was on patrol in Nyack shortly before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night, when he spotted a suspicious occupied vehicle parked behind a building on Sickles Avenue.

Police said that upon further investigation, the officer reported the strong smell of burning marijuana coming from the vehicle. Its occupant, Nyack resident Charles Francois, 22, was later found to be in possession of more than 30 grams of marijuana in a dozen small plastic bags.

Francois was arrested and charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor. Following arraignment, he was released on bail and is due back in Nyack Justice Court on Feb. 8 to answer the charge.

