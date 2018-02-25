Orangetown Police Safety Checkpoint Leads To DWI For Spring Valley Man

A Rockland County man was busted at a police checkpoint in Pearl River with an illegal license while allegedly driving drunk on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Spring Valley resident Carlos Remache-Toalongo, 30, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, following a stop at a safety checkpoint on North Middletown Road.

Police said that during the stop, it was determined that Remache-Toalongo was operating his 1997 Honda while intoxicated and with suspensions on his license due to previous alcohol-related convictions. He was arrested at the scene and charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Remache-Toalongo was arraigned and released to a sober third-party. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on March 27 to answer the charges.

