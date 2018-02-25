Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Flood Watch Issued As Nor'easter Nears Area
police & fire

Orangetown Police Safety Checkpoint Leads To DWI For Spring Valley Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Remache-Toalongo
Carlos Remache-Toalongo Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

A Rockland County man was busted at a police checkpoint in Pearl River with an illegal license while allegedly driving drunk on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officers from the Orangetown Police Department arrested Spring Valley resident Carlos Remache-Toalongo, 30, at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, following a stop at a safety checkpoint on North Middletown Road.

Police said that during the stop, it was determined that Remache-Toalongo was operating his 1997 Honda while intoxicated and with suspensions on his license due to previous alcohol-related convictions. He was arrested at the scene and charged with a felony count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Remache-Toalongo was arraigned and released to a sober third-party. He is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on March 27 to answer the charges.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.