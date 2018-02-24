Pair Caught With 10 Pounds Of Pot When Car Runs Out Of Gas In Rockland

Two men were busted by New York State Police troopers with 10 pounds of marijuana and more than $3,500 in cash after running out of gas on I-87 in the Hudson Valley.

Troopers stopped to assist New Haven, Conn. residents Rojay Kidd, 24 and Jason Blair, 27, shortly after 2:45 p.m. on Monday afternoon, after spotting them on the side of the interstate in Clarkstown.

While attempting to offer an assist, police said that the driver, Kidd gave troopers probable cause to search the vehicle because he didn’t have a proper driver’s license. During the subsequent search, troopers recovered 10 pounds of marijuana and $3,700 cash, leading to the arrest of both men.

Both Kidd and Blair were charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Blair was also charged with obstructing governmental administration and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors.

Kidd and Blair were both arraigned in the Town of Clarkstown Court and remanded. Each is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

