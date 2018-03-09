Pair Caught With 510 Bags Of Heroin In Route 17 Stop

Two men were busted by State Police troopers with more than 500 bags of heroin during a stop on Route 17 in Orange County overnight.

Troopers stopped Matamoras, Pa. resident Jeremy Maun, 33, and Greeley, Pa. resident Christopher Scurto, 25, at approximately midnight on Monday, March 12 in Monroe for equipment violations.

During the stop, troopers discovered that the duo were in possession of 510 bags of heroin, which were hidden in the vehicle. Both Maun and Scurto were arrested at the scene and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, felonies.

Following arraignment, Maun was remanded to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail or $150,000 secured bond. Scurto, who is currently under probation in Pennsylvania, was remanded without bail. Both men are due back in court on March 16 to answer the charges.

