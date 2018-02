No fewer than six collisions occurred on the Palisades Interstate Parkway between Rockland County and the George Washington Bridge during Wednesday morning's snowfall -- five of them within 20 minutes, authorities said.

A driver who had to be extricated sustained minor injuries in a northbound crash just north of Interchange 1 shortly before 1 p.m., police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.