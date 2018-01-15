Contact Us
Passenger From Tomkins Cove Caught With Cocaine, 33 Grams Of Pot

Tanisha Jacobs.
Tanisha Jacobs. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A motor-vehicle stop led to drug charges for a Rockland County woman was busted by state police on I-87 in Yonkers while in possession of cocaine and marijuana over the weekend.

Shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 14, state police troopers stopped Tomkins Cove resident Tanisha Jacobs, 41, on the interstate for an equipment violation. During the subsequent stop, troopers were given probable cause to search the vehicle and driver.

During the investigation, troopers said that Jacobs was found to be in possession of 3.7 grams of cocaine and approximately 33 grams of marijuana. She was arrested and charged with a felony count of criminal possession of controlled substance and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation.

Jacobs was arraigned in the City of Yonkers Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $2,000 cash bail or bond. She is due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

