police & fire

Pedestrian Hit By Car On Route 303 In Serious Condition

Kathy Reakes
A Spring Valley man was hit by a car on Route 303 in West Nyack.
A Spring Valley man was hit by a car on Route 303 in West Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 28-year-old man is in serious condition after being hit by a car on Route 303 while crossing the street in West Nyack.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday near the West Nyack Motor Lodge when the Spring Valley man was hit by a car driven by a 34-year-old man from Garnerville, said Clarkstown Officer Peter Walker.

Responding patrol units found the man lying in the roadway needing medical attention. Nyack Volunteer Ambulance and RPS Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Nyack Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, Walker said.

Due to the nature of the injuries, the Clarkstown Police Accident Investigation Unit responded to the scene and is continuing the investigation into the cause of the accident, he added.

There has been no arrest made or summons issued but the investigation continues.

The victim remains in serious condition at Westchester Medical Center, where he was transported from Nyack Hospital due to the extent of his injuries, Walker said.

