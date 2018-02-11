Contact Us
police & fire

Photos Released Of New City Bank Suspects

Kathy Reakes
Jason Parris, Demetrice Young, and Iyibia Brown
Jason Parris, Demetrice Young, and Iyibia Brown Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Photos of the three suspects arrested on Friday for the armed robbery of the Key Bank in New City were released Tuesday by Clarkstown Police.

Jason Parris, 34, of Nyack, Demetrice Young, 27, of Spring Valley, and Iyibia Brown, 24, of Monsey, were apprehended by police just hours following the brazen robbery where several employees were threatened with a handgun, police said.

The robbery took place around 2:20 p.m. Friday, at the Key Bank, 270 S. Little Tor Road, when two men dressed all in black with their faces covered and waving a handgun, walked into the bank, said Clarkstown Police.

All three were charged with robbery, and two were also charged with brandishing a firearm during a robbery in White Plains federal court, officials said.

