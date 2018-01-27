Contact Us
date 2018-01-27
Police Bust Rockland Sales Associate For Allegedly Stealing More Than $50K

Zak Failla
Richard Farrah.
Richard Farrah. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

An investigation into misappropriated funds from a Rockland County company led to the arrest of a former employee who allegedly stole more than $50,000.

Detectives from the Orangetown Police Department announced the arrest of Bethel, Conn. resident Richard Farrah, 59, this feel, following an investigation into money stolen from Dynarex Incorporation in Orangeburg.

Police said that while employed as an International Sales Associate for Dynarex, Farrah allegedly falsified orders to remove products without payment to the company. He then allegedly received payments on those products for his own personal use.

In total, it is alleged that Farrah stole more than $50,000. The investigation into the larceny remains under investigation and more charges could be added, police said.

Farrah was arrested on Thursday, Jan. 25 and charged with second-degree grand larceny, a felony. Following arraignment, he was remanded to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Farrah is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on Wednesday to answer the charge.

