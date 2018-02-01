Contact Us
Police: Dominican College Van Thief Chased From Blauvelt To NJ

Jerry DeMarco
The van was stopped about four miles from the Dominican campus.
The van was stopped about four miles from the Dominican campus. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A driver who stole a van from Dominican College in Blauvelt led police on a chase before he was stopped and arrested in New Jersey, authorities said.

Not officially identified yet by police, the man was booked into the Bergen County Jail as Rah Ralla, 19, records show.

Charges of aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, eluding police and throwing bodily fluids at a law enforcement officer, among other counts, were filed, according to jail records.

An extradition hearing was being scheduled.

The van was stolen just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday., authorities said.

Orangetown police chased it into Old Tappan, where they and borough police officer stopped the vehicle on Washington Ave. N at Little Mountain Road, about four miles from the college, Old Tappan Police Chief Thomas M. Shine told Daily Voice.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

