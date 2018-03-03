Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Police: Drunken Driver Hospitalizes 4 In Pearl River Chain Reaction Crash

Zak Failla
North Middletown Road at the intersection of Veterans Parkway in Middletown.
North Middletown Road at the intersection of Veterans Parkway in Middletown. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Four people were hospitalized after a 23-year-old Rockland County man drank and crashed his car into an SUV stopped at a red light in Pearl River, causing a chain reaction before the driver attempted to flee the area, police said.

The Orangetown Police Department received a report from a witness shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Friday, March 2, who stated that a man had just driven his Toyota into another vehicle on North MIddletown Road in Pearl River, causing it to strike a third vehicle before the driver sped off on Veterans Parkway.

Police said that officers were able to track down the driver, New City resident Travis Samuels, approximately a half mile from the accident scene after his vehicle became disabled due to the damage incurred in the crash. Further investigation determined that Samuels was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol.

A total of four passengers - two in each vehicle - were injured and taken to local hospitals for treatment. Samuels was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, both misdemeanors. Following arraignment, Samuels was released and is due back in Orangetown Justice Court later this month to answer the charges.

