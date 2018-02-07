Police Nab Three For Armed New City Bank Robbery

Clarkstown Police nabbed two armed bank robbers shortly after they fled the bank with a bag of cash Friday afternoon.

The robbery took place around 2:20 p.m. at the Key Bank, 270 S. Little Tor Rd, New City, when two men dressed all in black with their faces covered and waving a handgun, walked into the bank, said Clarkstown Police.

During the robbery, one of the men jumped the counter and started to grab an undetermined amount of cash while the other held the employees at gunpoint. Both men ran from the bank on foot, police said

After a brief investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department, three suspects were arrested when officers stopped a 2006 Infinity on New Hempstead Road near the Palisades Interstate Parkway which contained cash proceeds were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The men, who are currently being charged, have not been identified.

