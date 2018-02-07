Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Police Nab Three For Armed New City Bank Robbery

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The New City Key Bank was robbed by two men.
The New City Key Bank was robbed by two men. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Clarkstown Police nabbed two armed bank robbers shortly after they fled the bank with a bag of cash Friday afternoon.

The robbery took place around 2:20 p.m. at the Key Bank, 270 S. Little Tor Rd, New City, when two men dressed all in black with their faces covered and waving a handgun, walked into the bank, said Clarkstown Police.

During the robbery, one of the men jumped the counter and started to grab an undetermined amount of cash while the other held the employees at gunpoint. Both men ran from the bank on foot, police said

After a brief investigation by the Clarkstown Police Department, three suspects were arrested when officers stopped a 2006 Infinity on New Hempstead Road near the Palisades Interstate Parkway which contained cash proceeds were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The men, who are currently being charged, have not been identified.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

This is a one time message inviting you to keep in touch

Get important news about your town as it happens.